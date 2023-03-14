HOME
Nestled between England & France, Sark is known as the jewel of the Channel Islands.
Car-free roads, quirky charm, stunning scenery & world renowned starry skies are just some of things that make Sark a one of a kind place to live and visit.
The Isle of Sark boasts spectacular natural landscapes, complimented by charming historical architecture.
Time for local Seafood
Treat yourself to fresh Sark Crab, Lobster & Scallops. Zero food miles!
Spot wild Puffins from the water with a boat trip or kayak excursion!
It's Puffin Season!
Wake up to nature
Discover accommodation in idyllic natural settings.
Sark Fest
"Good music, good food, good people, good karma."
Sheep Racing
A unique Sark event and the island's main fundraiser.
Lawnmower Race
Hill Climb and Endurance race for ride-on lawnmowers!
Harbour Carnival
A real highlight of the Summer. The most fun you'll have on Sark!
Do you wonder what it would be like to live on this beautiful island? Meet the locals, learn about our way of life and discover what makes Sark such a unique and wonderful place to live and work.
Please browse our FAQs about Sark.
Or email the Visitor Officers.
